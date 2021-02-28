Randle recorded 28 points (12-222 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals Saturday in a 110-107 win versus Indiana.

Randle supplied a highly versatile stat line against the Pacers. He excelled more than usual on defense by restricting Domantas Sabonis to 15 points, grabbing nine defensive rebounds and tying his season high of four steals. Randle's fourth consecutive double-double Saturday was also the 22nd he has recorded across his 34 games this season.