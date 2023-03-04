Randle notched 43 points (16-25 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 122-120 victory over the Heat.

Randle was on a mission right from the start, racking up 20 points in the first quarter alone. He then proceeded to dominate in the clutch which included a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds. There are not many players as hot as Randle is these days, as he came into Friday averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.6 triples in his previous 10 games. He'll get another tough matchup against Boston on Sunday.