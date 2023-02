Randle posted 23 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists over 43 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime loss to the Lakers.

It's the 32nd double-double of the season for Randle, putting him third in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis' 38 and Nikola Jokic's 34. Thirteen of them came in January alone, as Randle averaged 26.3 points, 13.7 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.8 threes through 15 games and kept himself on track for a career-best campaign.