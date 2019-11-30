Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double in Friday's loss

Randle recorded 22 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 101-95 loss to the 76ers.

Randle finished with as many turnovers (four) as assists but turned in his eighth double-double through 19 appearances this season. Only three of those double-doubles have taken place here in November, this after Randle logged one in five straight October matchups to kickstart the campaign. Randle is providing solid contributions in the points, rebounds and assists departments, but his scoring average is down compared to last year and he doesn't offer much in the way of steals, blocks and three-point shooting.