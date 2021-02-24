Randle scored 25 points (8-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Knicks' 114-106 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

While Randle was able to record his tenth 20-plus point performance of the month, he was also ejected late in the fourth due to his second technical foul. Randle was also just three assists shy of his second triple-double of the season. The forward has been super productive in February, averaging 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.