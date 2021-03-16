Randle tallied 33 points (13-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals during Monday's 117-112 loss to Brooklyn.

Randle followed up his sensational triple-double this past Saturday with a strong double-double in this one, as the forward led the Knicks both offensively and off the glass in 41 minutes of action. Randle has now recorded at least 10 rebounds in 10 of the past 12 games while reaching at least 20 points in eight of those. Randle will look to stay hot when the Knicks travel to Philadelphia on Tuesday.