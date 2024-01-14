Randle had 24 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 win over the Grizzlies.

Randle was expected to handle more touches on offense with Jalen Brunson (calf) out, but he wasn't as efficient as he could've been, and while he posted a double-double, his scoring numbers were not significantly different from the ones he's posted all season long. The star big man should continue to hold a consistent scoring threat for the Knicks, though, and he's a threat to score 20 points or more every time he steps on the court.