Randle registered 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Hawks.

The 26-year-old's shooting woes continued Wednesday as he made only 5-of-16 shot attempts from the field. Over his last two games, Randle is averaging 15.0 points on 28.2 percent field-goal shooting, which is a far cry from the 24.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting he achieved through 71 games during the regular season. The seven-year forward will look to bounce back shooting-wise in Game 3 on Friday.