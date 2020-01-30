Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double plus six dimes

Randle racked up 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Randle recorded his 20th double-double through 47 appearances, though he struggled from the field, missing all four of his three-point attempts while failing to record a steal or a block. He's actually averaging career highs in steals (0.8) and threes (1.1). However, he's really been the same old Randle this season, with quality contributions in scoring, rebounding and assists to go along with little else, plus his field-goal percentage has fallen off compared to the last few years.