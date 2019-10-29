Play

Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double streak at four

Randle scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-98 win over the Bulls.

He also committed an ugly eight turnovers, but that didn't stop Randle from producing his fourth straight double-double to begin the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 11.5 boards and 4.5 assists during that stretch, but he may just be getting started for the Knicks -- Randle gave the Pelicans a career-high 21.4 points a game last year while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from behind the arc, numbers he's well short of in the early going for New York.

