Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double streak at four
Randle scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 14 rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-98 win over the Bulls.
He also committed an ugly eight turnovers, but that didn't stop Randle from producing his fourth straight double-double to begin the season. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 11.5 boards and 4.5 assists during that stretch, but he may just be getting started for the Knicks -- Randle gave the Pelicans a career-high 21.4 points a game last year while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from behind the arc, numbers he's well short of in the early going for New York.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts double-double against Boston•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Puts up strong double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 20 points in 35 minutes•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Working on three-point shooting•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Joining Knicks•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.