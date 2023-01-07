Randle finished Friday's 112-108 victory over the Raptors with 32 points (10-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes.
This was Randle's sixth straight double-double, and the star forward continues to thrive at both ends for the Knicks in what has been a dominant stretch of play. In fact, Randle has 12 double-doubles over his last 13 outings and has reached the 25-point mark in nine straight appearances. He's averaging 28.8 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during that 13-game span that dates all the way back to Dec. 14.
