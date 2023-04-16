Randle ended Saturday's 101-97 victory over Cleveland in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 19 points (7-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

Randle struggled with his efficiency but still finished second on the team in scoring and tied Josh Hart with a team-high 10 boards. The Knicks escaped Game 1 with an upset victory, but Randle will need to be more sharp moving forward if New York hopes to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.