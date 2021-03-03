Randle mustered 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Spurs.
Randle delivered the fifth double-double of his last six games, but he struggled badly from the field and saw the end of his nine-game streak with 20-plus points. Randle will hope for a bounce-back performance Thursday against the Pistons before participating in the first All-Star Game of his career.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Puts up 25 points Sunday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Dominates against Pacers•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Third straight double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Records 25/14 double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Drops 25 points in loss•