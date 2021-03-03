Randle mustered 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and a block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Spurs.

Randle delivered the fifth double-double of his last six games, but he struggled badly from the field and saw the end of his nine-game streak with 20-plus points. Randle will hope for a bounce-back performance Thursday against the Pistons before participating in the first All-Star Game of his career.