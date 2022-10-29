Randle had 14 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to the Bucks.

Randle notched a double-double in the loss but struggled to find any rhythm on the offensive end. Poor efficiency has been an ongoing issue for Randle, something that keeps his overall value down. Anyone who drafted him should be prepared for nights like this, leaving him as a solid late mid-round fantasy asset.