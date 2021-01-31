Randle scored a team-high 27 points (9-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with 12 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in a 123-115 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
Randle notched his sixth double-double over his last eight games, his 14th of the season. The power forward is averaging double-digit rebounds for the second time in his career, the first time since his 2015 season. Randle has scored 25 or more points in eight games throughout January, and has enjoyed his highest scoring production of his career at 22.2 points per game so far this season.
