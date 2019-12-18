Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory
Randle put up 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in a 143-120 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.
The Knicks had scored 109 points by the end of the third quarter, which is the most the team has scored through three quarters in 11 years. Randle was a key component of that, scoring all 17 of his points through those first three quarters. The Knicks are currently around the bottom of the league in assists per game, but Randle isn't the one to blame, as his above-average playmaking from the frontcourt has been a noted strength of his for years now. This year isn't any different, as he's producing 3.4 dimes per contest. Marcus Morris' name has recently popped up in trade rumors. If Morris does get dealt away, Randle could see a slight uptick in value, but, if he does, it won't be anything significant as the 25-year old is already getting over 32 minutes per game, and seeing a 26.2 usage rate.
