Randle posted 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists during Saturday's 110-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Randle's All-Star caliber campaign keeps chugging along, and Saturday's performance marked Randle's 16th double-double of the season and also the 16th time he's recorded at least 20 points.