Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in win

Randle recorded 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's win over the Mavericks.

Randle reached double-figures for the fifth-straight game, managing to record his seventh double-double of the campaign. Though his line was solid, Randle continued to uncharacteristically struggle with his shot and gave the ball away too often. The 24-year-old's hit better than 50 percent of his looks in just four games this season and has made a woeful 42.4 percent of his attempts from the field overall. Given that Randle's shot 55.8 percent and 52.4 percent in the past two seasons respectively, there's a good chance he'll be able to get back on track soon enough.