Randle produced 19 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 109-91 victory over the Cavaliers.

The Knicks led the game nearly wire to wire, with Randle tying Jalen Brunson for the team scoring lead. That's now four straight double-doubles to begin the season for the 28-year-old forward despite poor shooting that has seen him stumble to a 29.5 FG% and just 15.0 points a game. Given that Randle had averaged better than 20 points a game in the three seasons prior, buckets should start falling for him soon enough.