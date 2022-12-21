Randle accumulated 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 victory over the Warriors.

Randle matched up with Draymond Green on Tuesday night, and while the lefty forward was mostly held in check in the scoring column, he made significant contributions elsewhere. The 2014 first-round pick notched his fourth consecutive double-double and dished out at least five assists for the 10th time this season. During the Knicks' current eight-game winning streak, Randle has averaged 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.3 minutes. He'll look to maintain his strong play and lead New York to another victory during Wednesday's contest against Toronto.