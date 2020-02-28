Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles with 30 and 10
Randle posted 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.
While double-doubles are nothing new to Randle, fantasy owners will love to see such a large helping of points. The Knicks may have lost, but the 25-year old was quite dominant in this one. However, it is worth mentioning that the 76ers were without Joel Embiid (shoulder sprain). Although Randle is playing a career-high number of minutes per game, his overall fantasy value is as low as it's been since his sophomore season in the league. One of the main reasons for this is that his 45.5 percent shooting from the field is as low as it's been since that time. The Knicks frontcourt - and the team in general - has been a struggle, and it's tough to envision things getting much better this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...