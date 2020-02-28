Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles with 30 and 10

Randle posted 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's loss to the 76ers.

While double-doubles are nothing new to Randle, fantasy owners will love to see such a large helping of points. The Knicks may have lost, but the 25-year old was quite dominant in this one. However, it is worth mentioning that the 76ers were without Joel Embiid (shoulder sprain). Although Randle is playing a career-high number of minutes per game, his overall fantasy value is as low as it's been since his sophomore season in the league. One of the main reasons for this is that his 45.5 percent shooting from the field is as low as it's been since that time. The Knicks frontcourt - and the team in general - has been a struggle, and it's tough to envision things getting much better this season.