Randle tallied 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Hornets.
The 26-year-old snapped his four-game streak of scoring 30-plus points but still managed to put up an all-around gem. Before Tuesday's game, Randle was averaging an otherworldly 35.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.8 three-pointers and 2.0 steals over his past four games. The seventh-year forward is having a breakout year and should continue playing 35 to 45 minutes the rest of the way for the sixth-seeded Knicks.
