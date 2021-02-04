Randle scored 27 points (11-20 FG, 5-7 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Randle drilled a career-best five threes to propel another strong scoring performance. While much of this stat line is what has come to be expected, Randle has quietly increased his defensive output of late. After averaging only 0.5 steals per game through his first 11 games, Randle has averaged 1.1 swipes in his following 12 contests. That only increases his already strong fantasy value, as he's averaging 22.6 points, 6.0 assists and 10.9 boards through 23 games this season.