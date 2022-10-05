Randle scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

Coming off a disappointing and turbulent season that still saw him average nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a game, Randle is looking to re-establish himself as a reliable part of the Knicks' lineup this year. The 27-year-old still has three years plus a player option left on his current contract, and while a bounce-back campaign could make it easier for the front office to trade him, showing strong chemistry with RJ Barrett and new addition Jalen Brunson could also get him back in the organization's good graces.