Randle finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine boards, and nine assists in 35 minutes of a 121-107 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.
Randle was one board and one assist shy of a triple-double in the contest, and his +/- reflected that, with his team clearly better with him on the floor than off. The Knicks aren't projected to be anywhere near the playoffs, but that should give Randle plenty of opportunities to show off what he can do. He'll face the 76ers on Saturday.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Paces Knicks with 18 points•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Records double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 32, grabs 11 boards•