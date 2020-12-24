Randle finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine boards, and nine assists in 35 minutes of a 121-107 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

Randle was one board and one assist shy of a triple-double in the contest, and his +/- reflected that, with his team clearly better with him on the floor than off. The Knicks aren't projected to be anywhere near the playoffs, but that should give Randle plenty of opportunities to show off what he can do. He'll face the 76ers on Saturday.