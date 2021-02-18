Randle went for 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during the Knicks' 107-89 loss to the Magic on Wednesday.

Randle made one-third of the Knicks field goals made and was one of only three players to score in double figures in the loss to the Magic. While his season as a whole has been impressive, he's been even more impressive during this recent stretch. Over his last 10 games, Randle has topped 20 points nine times, including a 44-point outburst, dished out at least five assists in five of those games and while adding five double-doubles.