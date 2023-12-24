Randle recorded 26 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran forward continues to roll. Randle has scored 20 or more points in 13 straight games, averaging 27.2 points, 9.0 boards, 4.6 assists and 1.2 threes over that stretch, and after a bumpy start to the season he's quickly making up ground as he looks to top the career-best 25.1 points a night he averaged in 2022-23.