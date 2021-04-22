Randle posted 40 points (11-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Wednesday's 137-127 overtime win over the Hawks.

For the second time in four games and for the third time this season, Randle reached the 40-point mark. At this point, Randle has seemingly established himself as the clear frontrunner for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, and he's been the major catalyst in the Knicks' season-best eight-game winning streak. During that span, he's averaging 30.0 points (on 44.8 percent shooting from the field), 9.0 boards, 6.9 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 40.8 minutes.