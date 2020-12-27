Randle had 25 points (11-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during a 109-89 loss versus Philadelphia on Saturday.
Randle briefly kept the Knicks in Saturday's game with 18 first-half points. But once he lost steam, the team followed suit en route to a loss in the home opener. Randle's weekend will not get any easier as he faces reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Sunday.
