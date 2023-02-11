Randle accumulated 30 points (11-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to Philadelphia.

Randle came into Friday's matchup with Philadelphia having recorded seven double-doubles in his last ten contests and added another Friday night. The ninth-year pro is on pace to set career highs in both points (24.7) and rebounds (10.9) per game this season and leads the Knicks with a 28.8 usage rate for the season. He is a top-25 option for fantasy managers.