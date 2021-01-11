Randle notched 29 points (11-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Nuggets.

Randle has registered eight straight double-doubles and has one triple-double in that span as well, as the big man has settled as New York's go-to player on offense while also showing his potential cleaning up the glass. Randle has also dished out seven or more assists in six of those games and has emerged as one of the most versatile power forwards in The Association during the last few weeks.