Randle was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Kings after being assessed a pair of technical fouls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Randle put up 27 first-half points Sunday but was held scoreless after halftime prior to being ejected. He finished the game with 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising to see him available for Wednesday's game against Chicago.