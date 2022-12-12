Randle was ejected in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Kings after being assessed a pair of technical fouls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Randle put up 27 first-half points Sunday but was held scoreless after halftime prior to being ejected. He finished the game with 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising to see him available for Wednesday's game against Chicago.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts another big stat line Friday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Monster game Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Carries Knicks despite loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts monster scoring night•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Stuffs stat sheet in OT loss•