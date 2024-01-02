Randle ended Monday's 112-106 win over the Timberwolves with 39 points (14-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-13 FT) and nine rebounds across 36 minutes.

The veteran forward posted his best scoring effort since he poured in 41 against the Bucks on Dec. 5. Randle has produced 20-plus points in an impressive 18 straight games, averaging 28.2 points, 9.4 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.2 threes over that stretch, and with RJ Barrett now in Toronto -- replaced by the more defensively oriented O.G. Anunoby in the Knicks' starting five -- it's possible Randle's already high usage might creep just a little bit higher.