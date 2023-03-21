Randle closed with 57 points (19-29 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes during Monday's 140-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Randle was unstoppable Monday, pouring in a career-high 57 points, albeit in a losing effort. As usual, Randle offered little outside of scoring, although managers will certainly give him a pass given his offensive escapades. Prior to this performance, Randle had shot no better than 40 percent from the field in five of his past six games. While this was obviously a mind-blowing performance, managers should certainly not expect this level of shooting all too often.