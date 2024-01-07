Randle ended with 39 points (13-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 win over Washington.

Randle stuffed the stat sheet Saturday and posted an impressive outing, particularly in the scoring column, as his 39 points were two shy of his best scoring output of the season. The big man has scored at least 35 points in four of his last six appearances, so he's clearly trending in the right direction of late.