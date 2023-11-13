Randle provided 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-107 victory over Charlotte.

Randle endured a rough start to the season but seems to be turning a corner, as he has scored at least 23 points in his last three outings while racking up double-doubles twice in that span, too. His numbers are undoubtedly trending in the right direction, but he's still averaging just 19.0 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from the field in five November outings.