Randle left Saturday's game versus Miami with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent shoulder injury and won't return, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Randle crashed into Jaime Jaquez late in the fourth quarter Saturday and wasn't able to shoot his free throws, meaning his night is over. Randle will finish the contest with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. The 29-year-old forward's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Charlotte.