Randle has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Heat with a sprained left ankle.

Randle will finish the contest with three points (1-5 FG), five rebounds and an assist over 15 minutes of action. The Knicks are unlikely to provide an update on Randle's condition until he likely undergoes testing Thursday, but given that he appeared to be in significant pain when he suffered the injury in the second quarter and immediately checked out of the contest, the 28-year-old appears questionable -- at best -- for Friday's game in Cleveland.