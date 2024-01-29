Randle (shoulder) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Randle sustained a dislocated right shoulder Sunday against the Heat and is undergoing further testing Monday. However, the Knicks hope that his absence will be measured in weeks rather than months. Josh Hart will likely see an uptick in usage while Randle is sidelined, while Quentin Grimes and Precious Achiuwa could also see additional minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Sustains dislocated shoulder•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Exits game with injury•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Posts well-rounded line in rout•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Teases triple-double in Brooklyn•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Records triple-double•