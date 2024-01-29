Randle (shoulder) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Randle sustained a dislocated right shoulder Sunday against the Heat and is undergoing further testing Monday. However, the Knicks hope that his absence will be measured in weeks rather than months. Josh Hart will likely see an uptick in usage while Randle is sidelined, while Quentin Grimes and Precious Achiuwa could also see additional minutes.