Knicks' Julius Randle: Expected to play Friday

Randle (leg) is expected to play Friday against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Randle didn't practice Wednesday due to a sore left leg but was able to return to the court for Thursday's session, putting him on track to play Friday in Miami. His official availability will likely emerge closer to tip-off. Over his past six games, Randle is averaging 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.5 minutes.