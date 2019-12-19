Knicks' Julius Randle: Expected to play Friday
Randle (leg) is expected to play Friday against the Heat, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Randle didn't practice Wednesday due to a sore left leg but was able to return to the court for Thursday's session, putting him on track to play Friday in Miami. His official availability will likely emerge closer to tip-off. Over his past six games, Randle is averaging 19.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.5 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Leads Knicks to back-to-back wins•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Strong line in overtime win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Solid effort against Portland•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.