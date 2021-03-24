Randle went for 37 points (13-24 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Randle was coming off three straight games where he couldn't reach the 25-point mark -- a string of subpar performances for this season's standards -- but he bounced back admirably here and contributed heavily in the scoring column. Randle has now scored at least 30 points in five different games, and this is the second time he does it before the All-Star break. For what is worth, he had last surpassed the 35-point mark in a 123-112 win over the Hawks on Feb. 15.