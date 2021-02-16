Randle registered 44 points (14-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 41 minutes in Monday's win over the Hawks.

Randle put up a season-high scoring mark by a wide margin -- his previous season-high mark was 30 points -- but this one will go down as one of the best games of his career so far. This was Randle's second game with at least 40 points in his career, and he also delivered a career-high in three-pointers made. The star forward is in the midst of an All-Star caliber season and extended his sizzling scoring run, as he has scored 20 or more points in eight of his last nine contests.