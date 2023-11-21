Randle supplied 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Monday's 117-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Randle seems to have left his slow start to the season in the rearview mirror and has now scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive contests, but he's doing more than just scoring and has looked active on the glass as well. Through this eight-game run, Randle is averaging 23.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.