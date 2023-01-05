Randle accumulated 25 points (9-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-11 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 victory over the Spurs.

Randle kept the double-double train chugging right along by putting together a strong scoring performance while also crashing the boards. He secured 11 of his 13 rebounds on the defensive glass, where he's been feasting of late (27 defensive rebounds over his last two games). Randle is averaging 31.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over this impressive five-game stretch.