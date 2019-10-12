Knicks' Julius Randle: Fills out stat sheet in loss

Randle managed 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Knicks' 115-99 preseason loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Randle's line was representative of his diverse skill set and exemplifies why the Knicks valued him this offseason. The sixth-year pro is an offensive force that also provides plenty as a rebounder and even as a facilitator, and he should make for an excellent offensive complement alongside the more defensive-minded Mitchell Robinson down low this coming season.