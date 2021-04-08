Randle recorded 22 points (9-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Randle ended just one rebound shy of putting up what would've been his third double-double over his last five appearances, but he also shot the ball poorly and needed 23 field-goal attempts to record 22 points. The shooting woes have been an issue for Randle of late, though, as he has made just 38.4 percent of his shots over his last four games.