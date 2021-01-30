Randle registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Cavaliers.

Randle ended just two rebounds shy of posting another double-double, and while his scoring figures weren't as high as they've been most of the season, he continues to provide value as a prolific, do-it-all player while working as the Knicks' go-to guy on offense. Randle was unable to maintain the efficiency he showed in the first few weeks of the season, but he has scored at least 15 points in all but one game this month -- he also has 10 double-doubles in 15 January appearances.