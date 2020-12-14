Randle tallied 18 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes of Sunday's 99-91 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Randle was the Knicks' second-leading scorer on the evening and also put forward solid contributions in other categories. Despite the nice evening, the 26-year-old has started the preseason a bit cold, shooting just 40.9 percent from the field through two games. He has a couple more chances to get up to speed before the regular season, however, starting with Wednesday's home tilt against Cleveland.