Randle logged 23 points (7-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 loss to the Magic.

Randle finished as one of three Knicks players with 20 or more points in Thursday's loss, finishing second on the team in rebounds while coming up one board shy of a double-double. Randle has tallied 20 or more points with five or more rebounds in six of his last 10 appearances.