Randle (shoulder) notched 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-109 victory over Miami.

Randle led all Knicks starters in rebounds while finishing one board short of a double-double and ending as one of three players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Randle has tallied at least 15 points and eight rebounds in six of his last eight contests.